From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The controversy surrounding the real running mate of the Labour Party in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state has been put to rest following INEC final release of candidates’ names as Hon Hamza Muhammad has been confirmed as the running mate to Adejoh Okeme who is the flag bearer of the party.

In a press statement signed by Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party , Idakwo Emmanuel and made available to newsmen in lokoja it affirmed that Hon. Hamza Muhammed is now the running mate of Adejoh Okeme and that anyone laying claim as the Labour Party running mate in the state is an impostor who is not officially recognized.

He further stressed on the competence, character, capacity and credibility of the running mate and said the combination of the duo was what Kogi state has been waiting for to kickstart the desired transformation of the state , if elected

He said Labour Party was the party to beat in the next Governorship election and urged the people to support the party which he said will unify all the segments of the state.

He said Mohammed is from Ahoko in Kogi Local Government area of the state and described him as a detribalized, liberal, resourceful, purposeful and energetic young philanthropist.

The statement reads in part” Muhammad is a Grassroot Mobilizer, Political Influencer and involved in Championing Humanitarian Services across the world due to various services he has rendered in the Diplomatic Desk as an Immigration Officer.

“He retired in February 2023 as an Assistant Comptroller of Immigration after a meritorious service to the nation and he is currently a consultant to various Organizations” the statement added