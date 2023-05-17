From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, in the November 11 Kogi State governorship poll, Dino Melaye, has inaugurated a committee to produce a policy document to guide his administration, if he wins the poll..

Melaye, while speaking at the event, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said he had earlier unveiled his vision for the state and strategies to transform the state into one of the most robust, fastest-growing and knowledge driven economies in the country by the year 2030, to PDP critical stakeholders in Lokoja.

The governorship hopeful noted that the composition of the committee, attests to the large number of Kogi indigenes, with expertise in all walks of life, who are willing to contribute the the development of the state..

According to him, “As one of the most endowed States in Nigeria in terms of natural and human resources, Kogi was designed by God to be a confluence of opportunities. Regrettably, it has remained a confluence of unrealised potentials, lacklustre socio-economic performance and massive frustration.

“In order to reverse this unacceptable trend and to actualise our vision, we intend to follow the path of nations and regions in the world who have achieved monumental socio-economic transformation through visioning, thoughtful experimentation, adequate planning and unwavering determination to bring dreams into reality.

“The world economy has changed. There was a time when agriculture and manufacturing were the main drivers of growth and wealth creation but today close to 2/3rd of the global economy is a knowledge economy.

“We can, therefore, attain our vision by effectively harnessing our abundant natural and human resources while also drawing heavily on the experience of other climes in the application of the new methods for creating growth and wealth in the 21st century.”