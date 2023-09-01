…As Muri vows to pull them out of poverty, infrastructural decay

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The people of Ibaji in Ibaji local government area of Kogi State have promised to deliver 90 percent votes to the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, popularly called Muri in the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

In a statement by the Director New Media, Muri/Sam Campaign Council, Mr. Isaiah Davis Ijele said residents of Ibaji described Ajaka as an Angel sent by God to lead them to the promised land after many years of socio-economic hardship.

However, Ajaka vowed to pull the people out of poverty, infrastructural decay when voted into power during the election.

This was even as the statement added that a mere political consultation with the people was turned into a carnival in as mammoth crowd trooped out to welcome the SDP’s candidate for the November 11th election.

According to the statement, “Some of the residents of Ibaji local government area who granted interviews described Hon. Murtala as the Angel that God has sent to lead them to promised land after years of hardship in the hands of the current failed Government. Some could not hold their tears because according to them, it is a rare privilege to visualise the light at the end of the tunnel.

“They promised to deliver 90% votes for Alh Murtala Yakub Ajaka and prayed for God’s protection over him.

“A consultation movement was turned into carnival in Ibaji Local Government Area on the 31st of August 2023 as mammoth crowd trooped out to welcome the Social Democratic Party’s candidate in the forthcoming November 11th Kogi State gubernatorial election, Hon. Murtala Yakub Ajaka.

“Hon. Ajaka who first met traditional rulers in the area to seek for royal blessings was overwhelmed by an unexpected show of love from the people.

“While unveiling his developmental plans for the area, Mr. Ajaka lamented of the Infrastructural decay and high rate of poverty ravaging the area as a result of the failed current leadership in the state.

“He described Ibaji Local Government as one of the most blessed with natural resources. This he premised on the availability of fertile farming land, rivers, crude oil deposit and energetic men and women, capable of turning the misfortunes of the area to fortunes if given enabling environment.

“The SDP candidate promised to empower thirty thousand (30,000) women with five hundred thousand (N500,000) each as part of his plans to reawaken economic activities in Kogi State.

“Also, he vowed to construct the road linking Ibaji-to-Idah in order to ease transportation for enhanced agricultural and economic activities in the area.

“He further noted that the good people of Ibaji will not be left out in his administration’s strives for a better Kogi State if given the privilege. Alhaji Ajaka pointed out that the 13% derivation for oil producing states from federal monthly allocations will be used judiciously for the area”.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the campaign council, Col. S. Babanawa (Rtd) thanked Ibaji people for their warm reception and assured them of a breath of fresh air under Murtala’s tenure.

The DG of the campaign, Hon Sheikh Ibrahim assured the people that if Muri is voted into power, his administration will ensure that Ibaji gets access to affordable healthcare services, standard schools and proper rural electrification.

The campaign youth leader, Hon. Ahmedi Attah while expressing his optimism that the party is coasting to victory sensitized them on the need to keep their PVCs safe. He also told them to ensure they come out massively to cast votes for SDP and to protect their votes from electoral scavengers, who are bent on plunging the state into another 8years of Yahaya Bello’s treacherous third term agenda” The statement added.