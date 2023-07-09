From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Hoodlums in the early hours of Sunday invaded the State Campaign office of the Social Democratic Party’s Governorship candidate, Murtala Ajaka vandalize the complex and pulled down the big billboard and set it on fire

Addressing newsmen shortly after the incident, the running mate to the SDP governorship candidate, Chief Sam Ranti Abenemi expressed shock that the hoodlums who he claimed were political thugs could invade the campaign office and destroyed it’s property even without any form of provocation.

He said few days ago, some hoodlums came to the campaign office and warned it’s security personnel that they were coming to vandalize the office because the governorship candidate who was a former national working committee member of the All progressive congress had used image of president Bola Tinubu on his bill board .

Chief Abenemi said Ajaka , the Sdp governorship candidate has been a close associate of Tinubu who he said he revered most eminently and wondered why some people feel jittery about his close association with the president.

While saying the party will not engage in any form of violence, he reiterated that the party will always exhibit decorum and maturity in selling their manifestos

to the people of the state

He however urged it’s numerous supporters to remain calm and be law abiding even as he said the incident will only encourage them to be more focused and determined to aggressively rescue the state from hunger and starvation.