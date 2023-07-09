From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Hoodlums, in the early hours of yesterday, invaded the state campaign office of the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) governorship candidate, Murtala Ajaka, vandalised the complex, pulled down the big billboard and set it on fire.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the incident, the running mate to the SDP governorship candidate, Chief Sam Ranti Abenemi, expressed shock that the hoodlums, who he claimed were political thugs, could invade the campaign office and destroy its property, even without any form of provocation.

He said few days ago, some hoodlums came to the campaign office and warned its security personnel that they were coming to vandalise the office because the governorship candidate, who was a former national working committee member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had used the image of President Bola Tinubu on his bill board.

Chief Abenemi said Ajaka , the SDP governorship candidate, had been a close associate of Tinubu, who he said he revered most eminently and wondered why some people feel jittery about his close association with the president.

While saying the party will not engage in any form of violence, he reiterated that the party would always exhibit decorum and maturity in selling their manifestos

to the people of the state.

He, however, urged its numerous supporters to remain calm and be law abiding, even as he said the incident will only encourage them to be more focused and determined to aggressively rescue the state from hunger and starvation.