From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As Kogi State off-cycle governorship election is set to hold in less than 12 days from now, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka popularly known as Muri appears to have several factors among others going in his favour to emerge victorious at the polls.

Unarguably, Muri was the first guber candidate to have toured all the 21 local government areas of the State on consultation with the people he is preparing to govern.

Aside the consultation tour which was done earlier, the SDP governoship hopeful is currently on campaign rally to all the local government areas and wards, telling the people what he has in stock for them and the entire State if elected.

Many of his supporters and admirers have on many occasions described Muri as rugged, untiring and powerful as a horse, like the logo of the Party; a racing horse.

No wonder, a member of the New Media, Muri/Sam Campaign Council, Peter Ojochogwu noted that, “Muri Ajaka emerges as a beacon of hope for Kogi State, poised to lead the region towards a brighter future. Stepping onto the political stage with a vision of progress and a heart for the people, Muri brings a fresh perspective and a determination to transform the current situation”.

Again, Ojochogwu pointed out another factor going in favour of the SDP candidate, saying, “In a time when the State has grappled with various challenges over the years, Muri stands as a figure of resilience and resolve. His commitment to the betterment of Kogi State is evident through his track record of community-driven initiatives and advocacy for meaningful change”.

He further added, “Muri’s dedication to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment resonates deeply with the citizens. He understands that a literate, healthy, and economically empowered populace forms the bedrock of a thriving society. Through comprehensive policies and strategic planning, Muri aims to bridge gaps in education, ensuring that every child in Kogi has access to quality learning opportunities.

“Furthermore, Muri’s healthcare agenda is rooted in accessibility and excellence. He envisions a State where healthcare services are not only readily available but also of the highest standard. By investing in modern healthcare infrastructure and equipping medical professionals, Muri seeks to safeguard the well-being of every Kogi resident.

“Economic revitalisation is another cornerstone of Muri’s vision, recognising the potential within Kogi’s diverse sectors, he advocates for strategic investments that will stimulate growth, create jobs, and enhance the overall prosperity of the state. His forward-thinking approach envisions a Kogi that thrives on innovation and inclusivity.

“Perhaps most striking about Muri is his genuine connection to the people. He listens, learns, and understands the unique challenges faced by different communities. This empathetic approach forms the basis of his policies, ensuring that they resonate with the diverse needs of the State’s inhabitants.

“In Muri Ajaka, Kogi State finds a leader who not only acknowledges the current situation but also possesses the vision and determination to uplift the region.

“With a heart dedicated to service and a mind attuned to progress, Muri holds the promise of leading Kogi into an era of prosperity, unity, and sustainable growth,” Ojochogwu added.