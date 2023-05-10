From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

In continuation with his consultation, the People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate in Kogi state, Dino Melaye, has visited the Atta Igala, Chief Matthew Opaluwa for his royal blessings ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

Melaye in the company of party stalwarts said he was at the palace to officially present himself and his running mate Hajia Abibat Mohammed Deen to the royal father and then to seek for his blessings.

He said although INEC has not given the go-ahead for campaigns he promised to make the ATA stool more internationally recognized as the stool is one of the oldest respected in the country.

The PDP candidate said if voted into power, he will be fair and just to all parts of the state adding that he will not be a governor of a section, religion or tribe.

While promising that he will not disappoint the Igalas and the people of the state if elected, he stressed that the role of traditional rulers is key to governance and development and will therefore say laws will be enacted to give them roles.

Responding Atta Igala said as the father of all, he was bound to pray for any governorship candidate who seeks his royal blessings and added whosoever the cap fits let him wear it by November 11 2023

The governorship candidate also visited the League of Imam in Idah and some Christian communities in Ayingba for their blessings.