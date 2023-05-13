From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) , Mr Olayinka Braimoh led the names of the 18 candidates whose names were published in Lokoja by the Independent National Electoral Commossion (INEC) to contest the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

The INEC had announced on Thursday that it will publish the personal particulars of the candidates participating in the governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States.

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, in a statement disclosed that the publication will be done in the state headquarters and local government offices in the three states.

Consequently, the Kogi governorship list was released today (Friday) in Lokoja at the INEC office with the name of Olayinka Braimoh of the Action Alliance topping the list with his running mate being Prince Ojoneme Ogwu.

Also included in the list are the candidate of Accord Party (AP), Jimoh Francis Ayo and his running mate, Ahmed Ibrahim; while the AAC has

Abel Yaba Emmanuel and Abu Moses Felix as running mate; All Peoples Party (APP) has

Sunday Frank Onoja and Kekere Rahamatas running mate and the ruling party,

All Progressives Congress (APC), Ododo Ahmed Usman and Suleiman Abubakar as running mate

The candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is Dauda Utenwojo

with his running mate as Ologe John Kola;

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Arkigofa Musa Abdullazeez with Nweke Benjamin Ikechukwu as running mate;

Action Democratic Party (ADP), Julius Elupo with Mohammed Yahaya as running mate; African Democratic Congress (ADC),

Mr. Leke Joseph Abejide and Mr. Dauda Usman as running mate.

The list also included the Boot Party’s Mohammed Kabir Umar

who is running alongside Eleojo Usman; the Labour Party (LP)’s, Okeme Adejoh

with Ocheja Edegbo as running mate; National Reformation Party (NRM) has Sirius Bala Abdulgafar as candidate and

and Onoja Ernest Braiwere as running mate; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) ‘ flagbearer is Dr. Abdullahi Bayawo

with Sunday Davis Ozomata

Also on the ticket; the Young Peoples Party (YPP) will be fielding Omale Samson Agada

who is contesting alongside Suleiman Abubakar; the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, Suleiman Taiye Fatimah has Oluwole Mathew as running mate.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)has

Musa Salihu Mubarak and Tanimu Idris; the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’ s candidate is Jimoh Sheik Ibrahim

who is running alongside Ajodo Damian Monday and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose candidate is Senator Melaye Daniel Dino and his running mate, Mohammed Deen Habibat