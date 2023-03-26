…. Says he will industrialize the state make it one of the best

From Emmanuel Adeyemi,

Lokoja

One of the leading governorship aspirants in Kogi state and a foremost Banker, Mr Banji jimoh was on Saturday screened by the Screening Committee of the ruling party ahead of the party’s primary scheduled to hold next month

The aspirant while fielding questions from newsmen said if given the opportunity to rule , he will embark on mass industrialization of the state and make it one of the top five states in the federation.

Banji while saying the state is blessed with enormous human and natural resources, said within it’s first one year in office, he will ensure that the state will be radically transform the state and take it to an enviable height which will be a pride to all kogites both at home and in diaspora

He said he will also focus on agriculture and ensure that each senatorial district has one large mechanised farm centre which will employ hundreds of youths and reduce unemployment rate in the state.

The aspirant also assured that his administration will give generous assistance to the farmers in the state to enhance the mass production of food so as to reduce the current hunger and starvation in the state and export agriculture produce to boost more earnings to the state.

He said his thematic focus will be in the health sector, education, agriculture , mass construction of rural and urban roads and industrialization all of which he said have been captured in his Blueprint to the state.

Banji jimoh called on the delegates to vote for candidate of impeccable character and good pedigree in the forthcoming primary election and not anyone who does not have the interest of the people at heart.

He said as a young man, he reached the pinnacle of his profession and has travelled widely around the world and would therefore bring his vast experience to bear in the governance of the state.

