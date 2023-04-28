•Seek Buhari, Tinubu, Adamu, ACF, others’ intervention

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi and a son of former Kogi State Governor, Shuaibu Abubakar have approached the Federal High Court to nullify the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC’s) primary for the selection of the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election.

The plaintiffs also called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Senator kashim Shettima and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to intervene in order to save democracy in Kogi State.

In the suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/556/2023 and FHC/ABJ/ CS/557/2023, Senator Adeyemi and Abubakar, are asking the court to declare as illegal, unlawful and invalid the purported direct primary election said to have been conducted by APC and which produced Ahmed Usman Ododo as the governorship candidate of the APC in November this year.

The grouse of the aggrieved governorship aspirants was that the alleged unlawful selection of Ododo ran foul of Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 29 and 84 of the Electoral Act as well as Article 20 of the APC’s Constitution.

Apart from Adeyemi and Abubakar, other aspirants who have already commenced legal action against the outcome of the primary include a former minister of state for education, Professor Stephen Ocheni, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Martala Yakubu Ajaka and Dr Sanusi Ohiara.

The plaintiffs amongst others are praying the court to invoke Section 177 of the Constitution, Section 29 and 84 of the Electoral Act and Article 20 of the APC’s Constitution, to declare the purported primary election invalid.

They also asked the court for an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject and refuse recognition of the name of Ahmed Usman Ododo as APC’s governorship candidate on the grounds that he emerged from an invalid primary election.

The aggrieved governorship aspirants also prayed for another order compelling APC to conduct a fresh primary election and to give all aspirants equal opportunity as prescribed by the Electoral Act, 2022.