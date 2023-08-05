From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, Hon. Leke Abejide, has pledged rapid infrastructural development of the Eastern senatorial district of the state.

Addressing different support groups from Igala-Bassa land in Lokoja on Friday, Abejide re-affirmed his pledge to pay West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) fees for all students across the 21 LGAs in the state this year.

He promised to upgrade the Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba to international standard and tackle erosion menace in Igala land.

The governorship candidate said with his experience as a successful exporter, he will develop the vast cashew market in tge Eastern senatorial district of the state.

He assured his supporters of their safety before, during and after the November 11 governorship election, adding that President Bola Tinubu is committed to a free, fair and credible elections in the state.

He noted that political thugs and merchants of electoral violence will be tamed

Abejide assured the groups of his commitment to the unity of Kogi state and pledged that under his incoming administration, every part of the state will have a sense of belonging.

Addressing the large crowd of supporters that gathered that the party’s campaign office in English and Igala languages, the Deputy Governorship candidate of party, Dr. Idris Omede said the ADC ticket is the best option for Kogi state.

Omede, a former National President of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), expressed confidence in Abejide’s capacity to turn the fortunes of Kogi state around.

He assured the supporters that the age-long dreams of a prosperous, safe and united state will become a reality with the Leke/Omede ticket.

