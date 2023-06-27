From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to Kogi State government to establish its third state-owned university.

This comes three years after the second one, Confluence University of Science and Technology, was established.

The new university, Kogi State University, located at Kabba, would take-off academic and non-academic engagements in September.

The new addition has taken the number of state-owned universities in Nigeria to 62 and 265 universities in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who presented the licence to the delegation from the state led by the Governor Yahaya Bello in Abuja, yesterday, congratulated the Kogi State government for successfully completing the requirements needed for the establishment of the university.

He assured them of maximum support from NUC, and encouraged them to always approach the Commission for guide and advice to avoid mistakes that could result in sanctions.

The governor, thanked the NUC for the support and guide that led to the establishment of two state universities in the life of the administration.