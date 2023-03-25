Accuse him of planning to impose his tribal protégé as successor

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi East, operating under the Kogi East APC Leaders Forum, have condemned the recent labelling of some members of the State Assembly as terrorists by Governor Yahaya Bello.

During a press briefing, Citizen Akwu Umar Goodman, one of the leaders, stated that the suspension of the Chairmen and a party stalwart and leading governorship aspirant was done without due process and that the exercise was borne out of envy, jealousy, and hatred for the rising political profile of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka.

The Leaders accused Governor Bello of attempting to impose his protégé from his tribe as his successor in the upcoming November 11 Kogi State governorship election. They described this plan as a “mission impossible” because politics is a game of numbers, and the majority always carries the day while the minority has their say.

They also criticised Governor Bello for assuming the position of President and declaring honourable and gentle leaders as terrorists.

In addition, the Kogi East APC Leaders Forum expressed their admiration and support for Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, who they claim is the hero of the APC’s success in Kogi East and by extension Kogi State.

The Leaders praised Ajaka for his financial support and fiscal roles in the party and stated that the state would have suffered a serious setback without him. They passed a vote of absolute confidence on his capability, capacity, and competence as a worthy representative of the state in the National Working Committee (NWC) and a great leader of their time.

