From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The National Association of Okun Students ( NAOS), on Wednesday said Dino Melaye

is so far the best candidate that has the capacity to govern kogi state and take it to the desired enviable heights.

The students’ body while giving total support to the aspiration of Dino, listed political experience, accessibility, intellectual prowesss, capacity and party structure as some of the factors that work in his favour.

The National president of the students’body, Comrade Ajibade Olamilekan David while addressing newsmen said it was only Dino’s party, the PDP that conducted the most credible, free , fair and transparent governorship primary and should therefore be supported in the general election.

In his words:

“We, however, reckon that we have three candidates from our district, Kogi West, all of whom are of Okun extraction. We also have access to the three, but after a careful analysis of the experience, the political network and impact across the district, the viability of their political parties and their capacity to leverage on state and national political structures, the inevitable and logical conclusion is that the PDP candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, is the best among them based on all relevant criteria, which are:

Capacity Acceptability Political Experience Accessibility Intellectual prowess Political structure Capacity

“The PDP candidate has proven beyond reasonable doubts that he has all it takes to make our dear State a prosperous place for all and sundry. The capacities he demonstrated during his last held positions are second to none in our history.

Kogi West benefitted in project development during his term as Senator representing Kogi West. Also, his outspoken and vibrant spirit towards ensuring good governance in Nigeria as a whole is evidence of his zeal for growth.

“Acceptability: After our long consultation, we noticed that the street credibility and love for Dino Melaye were not met by any other candidates. Our Students and Youths across Kogi West and across the entire scope of Nigeria see Dino Melaye as the Voice for the Voiceless and therefore have given their unalloyed pledge of vote to his candidacy. We have visited our various schools, and the Love for Dino is so massive that it is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf.

“Political Experience :Senator Dino Melaye was at various times a Student Union Leader like us. He became a Representative Member of Kabba Bunu/ Ijumu Federal Constituency. He went on to be elected twice as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is on record that he received the award of the most outstanding Senator during his terms in the Senate, where he served in various Capacities. His accumulated experience is adequate to recommend him for a greater responsibility.

“Accessibility : Senator Dino Melaye is best in terms of relating with Students and Youths as he sees us as one of his constituents. He is a Comrade like us who always takes pleasure in meeting and interacting with us.His Love for Youths’ development is unprecedented and, of course, unequalled by any of the candidates.

“Intellectual prowess : Senator Dino Melaye has obtained diverse credentials and administrative knowledge which make him soundly equipped and brilliantly positioned more than other candidates in our District. It shall be just enough to put all our eggs in a safe basket, to get it right now and for once.

“Senator Dino Melaye remains ever ready to bring the dividend of democracy and that of good governance to all citizens.

“Political Structure : recent political events in our nation has brought out the undeniable factor of political structure in attaining electoral success. The PDP, which Senator Dino Melaye represents is the most viable platform among the three parties that have presented candidates in the District. The Party does not only have vibrant structures in Kogi West, it is deeply rooted in the state and at the National level. Overlooking the PDP for some smaller parties will only amount to cutting the nose to spite the face.

“We therefore call on all students, workers, and our hardworking but grossly underpaid parents to vote massively for Senator Dino Melaye, who is flying the flag of PDP on November 11, 2023” the students added