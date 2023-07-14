Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday, received defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Olamaboro Local Government Area, led by Senator Attai Aidoko-Ali to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who received the defectors in Government House, Lokoja, expressed satisfaction with the level of unity existing among various ethnic groups in the state.

Bello, going down memory lane, decried the unfortunate division that existed among the people along ethnic lines, when he assumed office on January 27, 2016.

He expressed satisfaction that the current administration had been able to successfully unite the people toward a common goal, and described the existing unity as a “lasting legacy.”

“What some people don’t know is the very significance and huge benefits of fostering unity among ethnic groups within a state, especially as it regards to development. It has been our focus that APC continues to gain significant support from the people, with members of opposition parties increasingly joining our party and endorsing Ododo Ahmed Usman, the APC gubernatorial candidate. I commend the Aidoko-Ali led group for their courageous decision to join the ruling party and meaningfully contribute to the state’s development,” he said.

The governor reiterated his commitment to maintaining an inclusive government, where both longstanding and new APC members would be given equal opportunities to work toward the overall welfare of the people.

Aidoko-Ali, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, stressed that the current agenda before the people was national political integration, wherein individuals could actively participate in prominent roles that would bring honour and glory to Kogi.

The defectors’ leader emphasised the need for a broad-based coalition that transcended party and ethnic lines in order to achieve the overall progress and development of Kogi.

Aidoko-Ali criticized the proponents of ethnic agenda, describing them as “narrow-minded” and “detrimental” to the state’s advancement.

While advocating for a more inclusive approach that would prioritize the interests of all Kogi residents, irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds, Aidoko-Ali urged them to reject divisive politics and embrace a broader vision.

He called on the governor to steadfastly pursue his vision for a greater Kogi, that would be free from narrow-minded agenda.

The delegation members pledged their unwavering support and commitment to stand firm behind the governor at all times.