From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Council, Mr Mohammed Dan Asabe.

A resolution of the State Assembly made available to newsmen at the weekend mandated the Deputy Chairman of the Council to take over and administer the council, pending the outcome of the investigation by the Ad-Hoc Committee of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The resolution of the Kogi State House of Assembly at its session on Thursday, March 23, 2023, read in part:” The State House of Assembly in session at its plenary sitting of Thursday, 23r March 2023 considered and deliberated on the allegation of misappropriation by the Chairman, Lokoja Local Government Council and the need to direct the Chairman to handover the office to the Vice Chairman pending the outcome of the investigation by the Ad-Hoc Committee of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

“After debates, the State House of Assembly resolved and issued the following Resolution: That the Vice Chairman is herewith directed to take over the administrative functions immediately following the suspension of the Chairman, pending the outcome of his investigation by the Ad-Hoc Committee.”

In a related development, the Lokoja LGA legislative arm has suspended the Council Leader.

In its resolution on Friday addressed to Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Honourable Mathew Kolawole, the Council Legislative Assembly said the decision to suspend the House Leader was “taken after an extensive deliberation on the collaboration of Council Leader with Executive Chairman Lokoja Local Government Council over misappropriation of funds.

“Based on this, the Legislative Council unanimously agreed and suspend her indefinitely, and seek for ratification by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

“Also resolved that the Deputy Leader should take over the affair of the Legislative Council in an acting capacity.”

The resolution was signed by Deputy Leader, Mohammed Mohammed Anchor, Majority Leader, Bashiru Salihu and six other members of the Council Parliament.