From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received and gave his blessings to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Usman Ododo in the November election.

He also advised the party in the state to embark on issue-based election campaign so as to ensure the party retains the state in the coming elections.

Ododo, while briefing State House Correspondents after Governor Yahaya Bello presented him to the president, expressed confidence that he would win.

He said if elected in the forthcoming polls, he was committed to building on the unparalleled developmental strides of the governor, which were achieved through inclusive governance.

Ododo said, with his wealth of experience in the private and public financial sectors, as well as the opportunity of learning from Bello, who he described as a great leader to Kogites, he was well equipped to steer the ship of the confluence state in the desired direction.

Ododo emerged the Kogi APC governorship candidate through a direct primary election on April 14 and was ratified through a special congress of the party on April 15.

Governor Bello expressed delight in the capacity of the APC candidate to deliver even more wins for the party in the state and assured Kogi residents of continuity in the infrastructure renewal master-plan, which his administration had embarked upon for more than seven years