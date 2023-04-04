…Insists on direct mode of primary, threatens to pull out

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The crisis rocking Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took dangerous dimension on Tuesday following allegations of adulteration of the delegate list for the April 14 governorship party primary.

Kogi East stakeholders under the auspices of Abubakar Audu/James Faleke political structure, made the allegation after petitioning the national leadership of the party, the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

The stakeholders also claimed that the delegate list made available to them was populated by names of cronies to the state government comprising civil servants, appointees of government, local government employees and even members of the opposition parties.

Spokesperson of the stakeholders, Emmanuel Dagana Ocheja, who spoke to newsmen, emphatically warned that they can only participate in the party primary if the party’s national leadership review and adopt direct mode of primary.

Highlighting the grave danger of APC losing the governorship ticket to other parties, the stakeholders noted: “We are close to the dqte for the conduct of the primaries but the situation already indicated by the action of the state authority is faulty.

“We have the opportunity to go through the list of delegates forwarde to the national headquarters here. And we have identified names of civil servants, local government officials, and in some places, we even have opposition party members like people that voted for Labour Party the other time. We were able to identify all those ones.

“The anomaly will not only affect the party now, or whatever the candidates in contest, but it will provide a very good opportunity for another political party to take over even if as usual, we go into the field and win but because of the anomalies another political party take over our victory,” they warned.

“The major reason we are here is that the list was not properly constituted to begin with. Even the method of the compilation was faulty by the rules and regulations of the party. The leaders and elders of the party should be preparing the list of delegates, but I can assure you that at least the nine Local Government Areas in Kogi there is no elder no leader was involved.

“I honestly don’t really know who wrote the list. I don’t know whether it’s from the Kogi state authority, the party or whatever, but no leader or elder of the party was consulted and above all, it was wrongly combined because civil servants are not politicians. Local government servants are not politicians, but you get their names on the list, which is wrong,” he said.

They also demanded the display of the Ward Register of members as allowed by law so that party members can identify themselves, this is to stop the emergence of strange Ward Registers. In addition, the group calls for a level playing ground and a free, fair and transparent process.