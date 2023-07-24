From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Suspected political thugs have set ablaze campaign office of Kogi State Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

The office located at John Holt Road, beside HABSO Petroleum Limited, Lokoja, was burnt around 12am on Sunday.

Attackers had invaded the office about two weeks ago, burnt billboards, shattered windows and doors of the campaign office

It was gathered that some residents were able to put off the inferno which destroyed valuables, including important documents.

It was also learnt that the hoodlums also set ablaze some vehicles parked inside the secretariat on fire before attacking security men stationed at the premises.

Deputy governorship candidate of the SDP, Sam Abenemi, while addressing journalists after the incident, accused members of a leading political party of masterminding the destruction. He fingered a certain official of spearheading the destruction.

He said: “The hoodlums came in large numbers and set all the properties in the office on fire including generators computers, campaign materials and televisions. SDP and its governorship candidate remain popular and everything legal will be done to stop this uncivilized attitude. Let me use this medium to call on all our supporters to remain calm,” Abenemi said.

Calls put to the police public relations officer, Willy Aya, for his comment did not pull through as the cell phone continued to say ‘network not available.’