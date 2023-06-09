From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the November 11 gubernatorial elections in Kogi State, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh has congratulated the 25 members of the newly inaugurated Kogi State House of Assembly while urging them to make the issue of creating wealth for the benefit of the people their priority in the next four years.

Braimoh in a press statement released from his campaign office in Lokoja noted that the legislature is important in creating the necessary legal framework for the policies that will help to create, retain and distribute wealth such that the huge resources available in the state can be transformed into benefits for the people.

He added that in executing his STAT plan which translates to developing the state using Solid Minerals, Tourism, Agriculture, and Trade, the legislators must play a key role by helping to create a synergy between the executive and the legislature that will assure investors that Kogi State is the right destination to invest, lilive and play.

“No matter the good plans that a governor as the chief executive may have, and I am sure that our STAT plan is the appropriate one for our state right now, the legislature must share in the dream and support it. The same is the judiciary. The three arms of government must have the same vision, and share the good goal that our state has no reason to be poor and our people need not have anything to do with poverty.

“We need the legislators to be creative, committed, and supportive. As the governor, I will subscribe to the principle of separation of powers, checks and balances, and the rule of law. We will cooperate with the legislature and carry the members along. It will be teamwork. We will all work for our state and its people. There will be mutual respect.

“The lawmakers who have the endorsement of our people should know that their new mandate translates to rebuilding, setting a new course, and demonstrating that it is a new dawn in our state.

“Our lawmakers remain our partners in progress. That is the way we will view them when we are elected as Governor. We will work together to create wealth, to explore the resources that will help our people to break the circle of poverty.

“We enjoin the legislators to demonstrate to our people from the beginning of the legislative session that they are out to make a positive difference in the society and for the people. They should hit the ground running and make it clear that the current set of legislators is only loyal to the electorate and the constitution of Nigeria. We wish them all the best. May God bless Kogi State and her good people”, Braimoh stated.