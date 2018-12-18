NAN

Kano State Government has recruited over 1,500 qualified female teachers in its bid to uplift the standard of education in the state.

The Chairman of Dala Local Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ali, made the disclosure while presenting permanent and pensionable offer of appointments to 21 of the female teachers in the area.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the local council, Alhaji Haruna Gunduwawa in Kano on Tuesday.

He tasked the newly recruited female teachers to be committed to their duty and add value to the education system.

Ali who attributed the falling standard of education partly to the recruitment of unqualified teachers, expressed optimism that with current development, the education sector in the state will be improved.

He applauded the state government for recruiting the over 1,500 female teachers within the last three years, saying that the measure would also encourage girl-child education.

Earlier, the Director, Personnel Management of the Local Government, Ahmad Kado, enjoined the teachers to be disciplined and abide by teaching ethics.