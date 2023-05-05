From Magnus Eze, Enugu

As Nigerians await pronouncement of sentence by UK Court on former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, wife, Beatrice and a UK-based Nigerian doctor, Obinna Obeta, members of the embattled senator’s community have held prayer vigil.

Members of the Ikeoha Mpu Pacesetters League (IMPL) also joined their voices in calling on the UK Court to show clemency to their mentor and brother by releasing him and the wife unconditionally.

In the prayer session that lasted till the morning of yesterday, they prayed for divine intervention, stressing that the long absence of the lawmaker, who they said transformed Aninri Local Government Area and gave a new lease of life to thousands was already affecting them.

The Senate, House of Representatives, ECOWAS Parliament, eminent serving and past leaders including former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, have all written to the UK Court and government asking for mercy on the Ekweremadus.

Addressing newsmen, Ikeoha Mpu Pacesetters League, an assembly of individuals, numbering over 500, who were empowered by the senator through sponsorship of their education and securing of jobs in different spheres of life, said Ekweremadu was a big tree and his fall would spell doom for thousands.

President General of the association, Chijioke Ezekwe, said the conviction of the senator and wife based on certain mistakes made in trying to save their ailing daughter did not in anyway represent their true character.

Ezekwe, who also informed newsmen that he was among the thousands of people that benefited from Ikeoha Foundation Education Scheme of the senator, said his contributions to humanity and the development of Africa at large should be considered by the UK government. The IMPL president maintained that the calls for mercy, which are coming from every quarter of Africa and the globe were enough testimonies that the Nigerian politician remains a role model for generation to come.

“It is rather ironical to believe that the same man that had denied himself comfort to train many indigent persons both in his community and beyond, built roads and schools, created employment opportunities, sponsored so many life changing bills at the National Assembly and served African continent meritoriously as deputy speaker and speaker of the Parliament of ECOWAS, including other global assignments to intentionally commit such a crime. But since they have been pronounced guilty, all we are pleading for is mercy. Like the biblical Dorcas, Senator Ekweremadu and wife were like god to many. For the sake of our sister, Sonia, who is still battling with life threatening ailment, they should be released unconditionally to reunite with their family and loved ones. We commend all those that have voiced out their hearts in testimonies of whom the Ekweremadus are. We shall all intensify our prayers for the darkest hour of the night is closer to morning.”

At the prayer session at the Community Primary School, Amagu Mpu playground, both the old, young and widows, defied the rain to gather and cry to God to deliver their son, who they described as the backbone of the community and a philanthropist.

This was not the first time the people of Mpu community and Aninri in general gathered to pray for the senator and family.

Even with the Court pronouncing them guilty, the faith of the people remain strong and their belief unchanged that God would intervene on their behalf.

Pastor in charge of Ancient Path Revival Assembly ,Mpu, Nathaniel Nwankwo, who led the prayer maintained that the community had not relented in praying and crying to God for help, mercy and intervention, knowing that the date of sentencing was around the corner.

“Our prayer is that God should turn our tears into manifestation of joy and Senator Ekweremadu and wife will be freed irrespective of the offence.

“His good works speak volume of him in a positive manner. This is a man whom the suffering and cry of the poor hurts so much so that each time he visits home, he throws his gate open and nobody visits him without smiling home. Apart from gifts, he would sit with you, hold your hands, comfort you and solve your problems as much as he could.

“The Bible says that blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy. This is the hour that senator and wife should be rewarded with mercy.”

Also, the traditional ruler of Amokofia Mpu, Igwe Cyprian Ije, said sentencing Senator Ekweremadu would be an end to an era and appealed to the Federal Government and other well meaning Nigerians to lend their voices to ensure his release.

The royal father lamented that so many indigent students under Ikeoha scholarship scheme have discontinued their studies due to lack of funds while the town had become a ghost of its itself since his arrest in June last year.

Igwe Ije said the prayers would continue until God answered.