From Damiete Braide

It was pomp and pageantry as King’s Chamber’s Women of Wisdom (WOW) Ministry celebrated 10th year anniversary recently at Association Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos. Over 500 women and children were in attendance for the “WOW Free Shopping Spree True Love 3.0.”

The Lead Pastor, Reverend Remilekun Joseph Muritala, said: “The essence of this programme is to make Christ known to people and to celebrate God’s faithfulness in the last 10 years. The motive behind giving foodstuffs, clothes and shoes to the participants is to make Christ known to them.”

He enjoined participants to receive the gifts as an expression of love, which they would use to help their families. Pastor Sarah Folasade Muritala, founding president, WOW, recalled: “The ministry started in 2013, when I was seeking the face of God on how to know Him deeper.

“One of the days during my devotion, the Lord put it to me that there are women of like passion, who would also want to grow with their work in the Lord, that I should establish a platform where women can come together to sharpen one another.

“We have been doing that over the years. In 2017, I got an instruction from God to bring women together, meet their physical needs and tell them about the love of Christ.”

Dr Mercy Jolaoso, vice president, WOW and minister in charge, said:

“Organising this event brings a lot of joy to me. The journey of 10 years takes courage to be able to persist this long especially when it has to do with women. We thank God for taking us this far.”

During the programme, the women were divided into groups. They were taught personal development, marriage counselling, interior decoration and parenting. Sixteen women residing in Mushin were given a loan of N50,000 each to start their businesses after being trained.

Mrs Effiong who received foodstuffs commended WOW for the good gesture. She prayed God to bless the organisation “so that they will touch the lives of more women and children positively.”

Friends and associates of WOW were acknowledged and given awards for their contributions.