From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Amid tight security measures, Prince Olawale Semiu Oyebola, has emerged as the new Aseyin of Iseyin in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, more than one year after the demise of the immediate past occupier of the throne of Iseyin, Dr. Abdganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, who joined his ancestors on July 24, 2022.

He was elected on Tuesday by the Iseyin kingmakers, which brought to an end months of speculations and anticipation on the selection process for the new king. He scored majority of the votes cast by the 10 kingmakers of Iseyin.

The 10 kingmakers had arrived the palace at 10a.m., after security men had cordoned off the place to forestall any breakdown of law and order, since early Tuesday morning. The voting process started in earnest, as planned by the officials of the Iseyin Local Government and security agents.

As gathered, the Aseyin-elect is a respected member of the community, and has always had a deep passion for the welfare of the people, and has made significant contributions to the community, through his education foundation that supports underprivileged students.

The 53-year-old prince, who resides in the United States with his family, was said to have received the news of his election as Aseyin with excitement, and he is ready take up the mantle of leadership and continue the legacy of his predecessors.

As the 30th Aseyin of Iseyin, Prince Olawale Semiu Oyebola is expected to bring new energy and vision to local governance, building on the rich tradition of the throne, and the community’s history.