King Charles III and Queen Camilla have left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the historic first Coronation in 70 years began this morning.

The national anthem played and crowds shouted God Save the King as he started on his 1.3mile journey to Westminster Abbey through streets lined with 2million people and 7,000 British troops. 100million people are watching on TV around the world.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/nWmPw8dok3Q” title=”Watch live: The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla – BBC News” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

As his father was cheered through the capital, royals including Prince Harry arrived at the service. The Duke of Sussex walked up the aisle alone, smiling at people as he walked to the front of the church.