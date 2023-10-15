• NNPCL renews Tantita Pipeline Surveillance contract

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former Commanders of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and foremost Niger Delta revolutionary, Alhaji Mujadid Asari- Dokubo meet over the weekend at the Palace of the Amanyanbo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom to discuss sundry issues affecting the Niger Delta region.

Former MEND Commander present at the meeting were Chief Victor Ben Ebikabowei aka Boyloaf and Chief Ajube Biobere aka Shoot-At- Sight.

Sources at the meeting said the meeting was convened to brainstorm over issues that would continue to engender peace in the Niger Delta region.

One of the sources close to the meeting confirmed that the meeting was convened to discuss ways and strategies needed for overseeing the pipeline surveillance contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

According to the source, those in attendance also shared the objective of intensifying their efforts to combat oil theft in the area and agreed the contract to be decentralized.

While more specific details of the gathering remain undisclosed, it is apparent that it marked a unified front against the persistent problem of oil theft in the region.

“The stakeholders are resolute in their commitment to boost collaborative endeavors aimed at safeguarding the pipelines and the interests of the NNPCL.

“This collaborative approach has the potential to be a turning point in the ongoing struggle against oil theft, with far-reaching benefits for the entire region and the Nigerian economy, “the source said.

Asari in an interview who confirmed that there was indeed a meeting however said issues that bother on the Niger Delta region and the forthcoming Bayelsa State elections were discussed.

“Yes, we were at the palace of King Ateke Tom. King Ateke being the oldest among us , we decided to go to his palace to have the meeting. We discussed a lot of issues affecting the Niger Delta region and the Bayelsa election”.

Great Joshua Maciver, also a former member of MEND and a close confidant of Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo is the deputy- governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) in Bayelsa State.

Meanwhile the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has renewed the mouth-watering oil pipeline Surveillance Contract to Tantita Security Company owned by Tompolo for three years.

The contract which was first awarded in August 2022 has been a subject of discussion lately with some stakeholders calling for its decentralization to involve more people in the Niger Delta region.

The renewal according to sources is to acknowledge the efforts of the company in combating oil theft thereby increasing the revenue accruing to the country.

Recently the Minister of State Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri disclosed that crude oil production has increased, adding that his sole objective in office is to ensure Nigeria’s crude oil production is increased for more revenue to the country.