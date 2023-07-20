From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Ihiteowerri ancient kingdom in Orlu Local Government of Imo state has faulted the report of the killer of their kinsman Sixtus Chukwumuanya Arodiegwu, one Mr Nnaemeka Egbuaba aged 29, as being a native of Ihiteowerri rather than from Ihioma community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state as widely reported in the national Dailies.

It would be recalled that penultimate Wednesday, the Imo Police command had paraded one Mr. Nnaemeka Egbuaba aged 29 alongside 55 other suspects for allegedly killing, harvesting and selling the vital organs of his friend one Sixtus Chukwumanya Arodiegwu both of the same Ihiteowerri ancient kingdom in Orlu Local government area.

In a statement jointly signed by Chief Barr. B.B.C. Okereke, Ag. Chairman and Dr Fortune Obikwere Ag. Secretary of Ihiteowerri Development Union respectively said that it observed an error wherein the culprit (Nnaemeka Egbuaba) is reported to have hailed from Ihiteowerri rather than from Ihioma community in Orlu.

The statement which reads, “The Ihiteowerri Development Union (IDU) wishes to refute the statement that the culprit came from her Community. That was not correct. The culprit was rather a native of Ihioma in Orlu LGA of Imo State. However, the victim, master Sixtus Ezebudo Arodiegwu was an indigene of Ihiteowerri Ancient kingdom.”

Continuing, ” The Union (IDU) wishes to further state: That the investigating police officers knew the identity and home town of the culprit.

That the victim’s identity and home town is also known to the law enforcement officers who investigated the matter,

Again, that the culprit is from Ihioma. The police that investigated the case are aware too.

That the victim, again, was an innocent struggling young man from Ihiteowerri who was tricked over by the culprit,

That Ihiteowerri is a peaceful agricultural community with fish farming as a means of livelihood,

That Ihiteowerri citizens are Law-abiding, very enlightened, highly educated, culturally advanced with Cultural Ambassadors in Italy, Europe and other parts of the world. They are highly peace-loving and they are not Criminals nor criminally-minded.

That the Eze Ihiteowerri is one of the oldest traditional institutions in Igboland. The current Eze is an urbane gentleman – visibly intelligent, and popularly loved by his subjects.

That Ihiteowerri has produced top notch Bankers, Administrators, Business giants. Astitute teachers, Medical Doctors, Lawyers and other professionals.

We are a town on the move. Not a community of disorder and crime