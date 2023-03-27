•As CP orders sustained manhunt and arrest of hoodlums

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has recovered the vehicle used by the gunmen who attacked and killed two policemen at Osadebe Street, along Campus Gate Road, by Kenyatta Market Enugu, on Sunday.

Disclosing this while confirming the death of the two Police Operatives serving in Uwani Police Division of the State Command, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe said the Police operatives were on routine stop and search duty at the area at about 11.30am, when they were attacked by the armed hoodlums.

Ndukwe said the gunmen who were in their numbers and operating in SUVs, suddenly opened fire on the Police operatives on duty, adding, “Many of the hoodlums escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot injuries in the ensuing gun duel, while two of the Operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation.

“Consequently, manhunt of of the assailants, which was immediately launched, resulted in the miscreants abandoning the black-coloured Mercedes Benz ML 350 4Matic Jeep they used for the operation along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Road, Enugu. The vehicle, riddled with gunshots and blood stains, has been recovered.”

The the Police spokesperson stated that the recovery of the vehicle and the signs thereof, corroborated preliminary investigation, which suggested that “at least two of the hoodlums were neutralized.”

Ndukwe said the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered Tactical/Operational Operatives of the Command to sustained the ongoing manhunt operation, warning that anything short of fishing out and bringing the assailants to book, to assuage the unfortunate loss of the two Operatives, would not be accepted.

The CP, he also said has urged citizens of the State and the general public to assist the Command with useful information that would aid the speedy arrest of the suspects, while calling on them and owners of medical facility in particular, to report any person or persons, dead or alive, sighted with gunshots injuries to the Police.