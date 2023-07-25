As Tuesday was observed as rest day, no fewer than 50 kids are expected to return for coaching today as the 1st RernCo Squash Tournament gathers momentum at Ikoyi Club today.

The Professional Squash Association tournament which will see champions in the men and women categories get $1,000 each, is also featuring a clinic for kids who could not hide their joy of getting some tips that would enhance their performance in the sport in the future.

Honour Ogbonna, 8, is one of the participants and he was full of excitement at being part of the programme which is sponsored by Zenith Bank in partnership with Ikoyi Club 1938.

“I’m very happy to be here because I love squash so much. This is my first time of taking part in a clinic and I learnt how to serve, bounce the ball, as well as other things.

“I will like to play for Nigeria when I grow up,” the primary four pupil of God is Good Schools, Lagos, enthused.

Kisi Anibaba is one of the seven girls that featured in the junior class of the clinic in the opening day and she is full of optimism that she will be one of the country’s top players in the future.

“Some of the things that we were thought will make me better in the game. I started playing squash this year and this is my second time of attending a squash clinic,” she said.

Coach Adedeji Sanya and Micheal Charles are part of the coaching crew for the programme and they are of the view that the future of the sport is very bright.

“The enthusiasm of the kids is very encouraging and it points to one fact which is if more attention is given to the sport, Nigeria will excel at continental and international levels,” Charles, a Nigeria Squash Federation coach, said.