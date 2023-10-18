From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Police Commissioner, CP Oqua Etim, on Tuesday, disclosed that lack of funding is one of the major challenges that police face in tackling crimes, especially banditry and kidnappings. According to him, kidnapping only happens in places and without police patrols, in the hinterlands.

CP Etim who bows out of the force after clocking 60 years of age and 33 years of active service, stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after a Farewell Parade and a valedictory reception held in his honour by the Gombe State Command.

According to him, if the force is well funded about 85 percent of Nigeria’s security problem would be tackled. He said, “If Naija Police is well funded, I don’t think we won’t be able to conquer 85% of our problem in this country. Now to fuel a vehicle for patrol is a problem, how many litres of fuel can the government give you to operate in a day?”

The former CP added that kidnapping had become domesticated in the hinterlands across the country due to the absence of police patrols and somehow the communities around accept it as a normal practice and don’t report it to the police. He explained that the recent attack and abduction of two people in the Shabewa community in Dukku Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state occurred a few days after the community rejected the presence of the police in their community.

Speaking on his years of service CP Etim stated that he gives all glory to God. He said, “It is not easy to do a job like ours and then come out whole, after 33 years. So, God has been very kind to me, and can’t thank him enough. I am highly elated.”

The outgoing CP added that after serving as the commissioner of Police in Gombe state for almost one year, he has realized that the greatest security threats in the state are the issue of thuggery, locally known as Kalare, and drug abuse. He acknowledged that there are cases of kidnapping in the state, however, he noted that with strong ties and collaboration between the different sectors of the community and ongoing operations in other states the menace would be addressed and the security situation in Gombe state would be enhanced.

The former CP assured that he was convinced that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya was working to tackle the security challenges the state was facing, the top of which was the engagement of the youths through gainful employment.

He said, “When youths are gainfully employed, their minds will be off crime. He is hoping to re-equip technical schools and skills acquisition centers, where these children will be engaged in skills so that now that the Kolmani Oil exploration is going to commence fully, they don’t need to go to China, or Korea to get artisans. He wants to train the children on all sorts of welding, drilling, carpentry, and all sorts of things to fit into the mandate of oil exploration.”