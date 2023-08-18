From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The police in Delta State on Friday confirmed the rescue of a middle-aged man who was kidnapped at the entrance of his home in Sapele at about 7pm the previous day.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed this in a statement, said the victim was rescued at about 9pm in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said the victim was abandoned by the kidnappers who fled out of their operational vehicle upon sighting security operatives.

He said the victim has since re-united with his family, adding that 20 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered upon further search of the abandoned car, a Benz GLK with registration number ABC 448 HC.

Narrating how the feat was achieved, the police spokesman said operatives received credible information that some suspected kidnappers were sighted in the now impounded vehicle in Oghareki area of thee town.

According to him, the team swiftly mobilized men from the command’s Anti-Cult Unit “alongside the divisional patrol team to the area with the support of community youth and local vigilantes.

“The team embarked on a serious patrol of the area until about 21:50 hours when the policemen sighted the said vehicle and on getting closer to the vehicle, the hoodlums abandoned the car and escaped into the bush.

“Upon search of the vehicle, the kidnapped victim was rescued and twenty (20) rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered.

“Investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped in Sapele at the entrance of his apartment on the same date at about 1900 hours.

“The victim has since been reunited with his family while manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”