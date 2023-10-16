From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have arrested three additional suspects over the alleged kidnap of a household in Oha community, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

Two months ago, the command had arrested some suspects including one Ese-Oghene Ezekiel who masterminded the kidnap of his brother and members of his household.

During the said kidnap operation, one

Regina Ogana was shot dead.

In a statement on Monday, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest of the three additional suspects last Friday by the Anti-Crime Patrol team in Ofuoma, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

According to Edafe, “after an exhaustive and painstaking investigation process, aided by technically generated intelligence,” operatives stormed the gang’s hideout at Ofuoma where James Aboyo (21) and Solomon Gbolode were arrested for their involvement in the incident.

“Consequently, upon their arrest, the team proceeded to conduct a search at the premises and hideout.

“Upon reaching their hideout, one Blessing Deco (22) was arrested while other gang members who apparently sighted the approaching police team, took to their heels,” he added.

Edafe said when the place was searched, four AK-47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally made single barrel cut-to-size pistol, 58) rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, 13 live cartridges, five packs of improvised explosive devices, six detonators and eight empty magazines were recovered.

“The suspects who confessed to their involvement in the crime and other kidnapping incidents in the state, are presently in custody, assisting police investigation while a manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing,” Edafe added.