Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Worried by the increasing rate of kidnapping in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, held a crucial meeting with all the security chiefs in the state and called on them to proffer immediate solution to the menace.

This was even as the governor charged the leadership of the Miyetti Allah cattle rearers to join hands with the security agencies in ensuring that the dreaded kidnappers terrorising the people of the state are arrested.

Also, the governor charged members of the Hausa community in the state to ensure that they work with the security operatives to bring an end to kidnapping in all parts of the state.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration would not allow the peaceful nature of the state to be truncated by misguided elements.

He said the state government would henceforth ensure that the full force of the law falls hard on any person or group of persons found to be directly or indirectly aiding acts of criminality in the state.

Speaking in the same vein, the Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade Acute, Brig.-Gen. James Ataguba, said the leaders of the Miyetti Allah must call their members to order and get those in captivity released immediately otherwise the criminals won’t be shown mercy when caught.

He said his men are joining forces with other security agencies in the state to end the ugly trend.

Also, the state commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju said the security agencies were battle ready to make the state uncomfortable for kidnappers, stressing that criminals would not be given breathing space in the state.

In his own remarks, the state’s Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Pedro Awili Ideba, said it would be better for the leaders of Miyeti Allah and the Hausa community to cooperate with security agencies to fish out those threatening the peace of the state among them rather than allow miscreants tarnish their reputation.

At the meeting, the security chiefs agreed to work together to rid the state of all forms of criminality in no time.

Responding, the state Chairman of Miyeti Allah, Alhaji Bello Mohammed promised to expose whoever is found wanting among his people.

He said he was no longer prepared to continue to bear the blames of unscrupulous persons within his members.

The Seriki Hausa of Ikare, Alhaji Ibrahim Angolo who prayed that those aiding or abetting abductors in the state would be exposed very soon, suggested an all-ethnic vigilante squad.

Recall that some members of staff of the state government owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo and those of the Federal Medical Centre Owo were kidnapped last week.