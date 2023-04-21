From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Gunmen have attacked two villages in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), killing a primary school teacher, abducted his pregnant wife and five children.

The gunmen who attacked Kasada and Ggau village in Gaube ward of Kuje Area Council in the FCT, in two separate operations, were said to have kidnapped thirteen villagers during the attack.

They were said to have invaded the village in their large numbers in a well coordinated operation shooting sporadically and carried out the attack.

It was gathered that the incident has left the villagers in fear as some of them have began to relocate to safer areas.

Saturday Sun, gathered the kidnappers of the pregnant wife of the late cteacher have made contacts with her relatives demanding N10 million ransom for her release.

A family member of the deceased simply identified as Haruna, told journalists that the kidnappers called one of the relatives of the deceased teacher and made the demand.

He said “Incidentally, I was with Haruna when the leader of the kidnappers called on Wednesday, demanding N10 million ransom from the family of the deceased alone, and we told him ‘you people have killed the person who is supposed to go and raise the ransom and while we were still speaking, the leader of the kidnappers switched off the call after the complaint.

One of the villagers who does not want to be mentioned in print for fear of being attacked, said the incident happened on Wednesday at about 11pm when the kidnappers, wielding guns and dangerous weapons stormed the peaceful community.

According to him, the kidnappers surrounded the village in three groups thus making it difficult for villagers to escape and attacked houses and whisking away 13 residents including three women and two children.

The source said that “The most pathetic thing is that a man called Shuaibu, who just returned from a condolence of one of his relatives that was killed by kidnappers at Kasada village, was also kidnapped alongside two of his children,”.

The FCT police command has yet to respond respond to the kidnap incident. The command’s public relations officer Josephine Adeh, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.