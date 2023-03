by Philip Nwosu

From Fred Itua, Abuja

At least, nine persons who are residents of a popular estate in Abuja suburb, Kubwa, have been kidnapped by gunmen. The estate is located along Kuchibiyi in the surrounding suburb area of the nation’s capital.

According to witnesses, the gunmen were about 20 and stormed the estate at about 11:30 pm on Friday night.

A witness said the victims were kidnapped from two separate apartments in the estate.

He said the incident had caused panic in the community.

He said: “Yesterday, at about 11:30 pm some gunmen in their large numbers came to carry out an operation at Grow homes estate along Kuchibiyi. We heard the sounds of gunshots, there was panic in the entire community as a result of the incident.

“This morning, we went to the estate and we learnt those gunmen were about 20. They moved from one apartment to the other dispossessing their belongings. They also kidnapped at least nine persons including children and women from two apartments in the estate.

“They escaped through the bush which linked the community to Paze village. The police and the estate security have been searching the bush since morning to see if they can rescue the kidnapped residents.”

Spokesperson for the police in Abuja, Josephine Adeh, told newsmen that the incident happened.

She added the police and the estate security are combing the bushes in the area to ensure the victims are rescued.

Adeh said: “Upon receipt of the distress call, we immediately deployed our men to the scene. The suspects however abruptly suspended their operations and took some victims with them into the bush.

“Operatives of the Police and the estate security are still combing the bushes in the area to ensure they are rescued unhurt.”

She urged residents of the area not to panic, calling on them to help the police with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants.

“We urge the residents to remain calm and assist with useful information that could lead to the swift arrest of these criminals,” she said.