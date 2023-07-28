From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Kidnappers of an Osun State farmer, Banji Idowu, have demanded N15 million ransom to release him.

The victim was kidnapped on his farm at Iregun, via Ilowa in Obokun Local Government on Monday.

Findings showed that the victim who was a retired teacher spoke with his wife abroad before he was kidnapped on his farm.

Sources said the kidnappers dropped some bullets wrapped with leaves to signal to the relatives of their victim that he has been kidnapped.

It was gathered that the victim made a call to his relatives that he had been kidnapped in the evening.

The kidnappers who had demanded N30. million ransom were said to have reduced it to N15 million when they called the family of the victim on Friday.

The spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident. She said efforts are ongoing to rescue the victim and arrest the kidnappers.