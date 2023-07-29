From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Abducted Anambra social media celebrity native doctor Chiedozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, has been freed.

He was reportedly released this Saturday morning after spending six days in captivity.

Though details of what transpired before his release were still sketchy, a trending video online showed his friends embracing him and gathering in droves to celebrate his freedom.

However, sources said ransom running into millions of naira was paid before he could breathe an air of freedom.

Police have also confirmed his safe return.