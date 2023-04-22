From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Gunmen have attacked two villages in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing a primary school teacher. They also abducted the victim’s pregnant wife and five children.

The gunmen, who attacked Kasada and Ggau village in Gaube ward of Kuje Area Council in the FCT, in two separate operations, were said to have kidnapped 13 villagers during the attack.

They were said to have invaded the village in their large numbers in a well-coordinated operation, shooting sporadically while carrying out the attack.

It was gathered that the incident has left the villagers in fear, as some of them have began to relocate to safer areas.

Saturday Sun gathered the kidnappers of the pregnant wife of the late teacher have made contacts with her relatives, demanding N10 million ransom for her release.

A family member of the deceased, simply identified as Haruna, told journalists that the kidnappers called one of the relatives of the deceased teacher and made the demand.

One of the villagers, who didn’t want to be mentioned, said the incident happened on Wednesday at about 11pm.

According to him, the kidnappers surrounded the village in three groups, thus making it difficult for villagers to escape.

The source said that “the most pathetic thing is that a man called Shuaibu, who just returned from a condolence visit to one of his relatives who was killed by kidnappers at Kasada village, was also kidnapped alongside two of his children.”

The FCT police command has yet to respond to the kidnap incident. The command’s public relations officer Josephine Adeh, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.