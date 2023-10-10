From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Menacing gunmen again abducted an Islamic cleric, Alfa Fasasi Ola Mejabi, and his younger brother along the Obajana- Kabba highway in Kogi state when they were the corpse of a Chief Imam from Lokoja to his village on Sunday.

The deceased identified as the Chief Imam of Ayegunle Gbede, Sheikh Musa Olorunkemi was said to have died in Lokoja, the state capital and his corpse was being moved to his community for burial when they ran into the kidnappers.

One of the occupants of the car who escaped abduction told our reporter that the incident occurred around Oshokoshoko shortly after Obajana around noon

He explained that their car was moving ahead the vehicle carrying the corpse of the late Sheikh Musa, who died on Sunday morning after a brief illness when the incident occured.

Another source confirmed that the victims’ telephone lines have been switched off since their abduction, but added that the kidnappers made contact with the family on Monday morning demanding for 10 million Naira ransom for their release.

When contacted, the state police command’s spoke man, Willy Aya said he was yet to be briefed about the incident, however, the state security adviser Commander Jerry Omodara (retd) confirmed the incident and said security in conjunction with vigilantes had been mobilized to rescue the victims.

It would be recalled that several people have been abducted on the road in recent times. On Sunday, September 3rd, no less than 26 travellers, including a military officer, were abducted on the road. The gunmen kept them in the jungle for a full week, during which they collected a whopping 33 million Naira ransom.