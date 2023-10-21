From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that one out of the seven Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) kidnapped along Zamfara state road has remained freedom.

NYSC, in a statement signed by Eddy Megwa, Director Press and Public Relations, expressed confident that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the remaining six PCMs will be released.

The management equally admonished corps members and prospective ones alike to always prioritise their personal security.

“NYSC wishes to convey to the general public that the scheme, through the help of security agencies on Friday, October 20, 2023 at about 12.30 pm secured the release of one of the female PCMs abducted in Zamfara, out of the seven in captivity and the bus driver.

“The scheme is confident that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the remaining will be released. As corps members and prospective ones alike are admonished by management to always prioritise their personal security.

“The scheme shall never shirk its responsibility of upholding the security and welfare of corps members at all times,” the management noted in the statement.