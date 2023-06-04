From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Catholic priest of Nnewi diocese, Rev Fr Stanislaus Mbamara kidnapped two days ago has regained his freedom.

A statement signed by the Chancellor of the diocese, Rev Fr Rephael Ezeogu announced the priest’s freedom on June 4, 2023 evening, although no details about the release were given.

“The statement reads in part: “With joy, Nnewi diocese is announcing that today June 4, 2023, Rev Fr Stanislaus Mbamara kidnapped two days ago has been liberated.

“We sincerely thank all of you who joined us in prayers for God’s intervention. ”