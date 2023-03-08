President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida has congratulated the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Akin Dare, on his latest award of recognition to be conferred on him in the Republic of Maldives.

The Special Recognition Award is in recognition of his contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria and the African region.

In the congratulatory message, Kida remarked that the honor is a well-deserved recognition for the unrelenting efforts of the sports minister to use sports as a veritable tool in youth’s empowerment and development.

“I must say kudos to the Minister, Chief Sunday Dare on his latest award. Which of course, is well deserved.

“On behalf of Nigeria Basketball Federation and the entire basketball community, again, I say congratulations. And we earnestly believe this honour would further spur him into doing more for the encouragement and development of youth and sports in Nigeria,” Kida said.

The award is expected to be conferred on Sunday Dare in the Republic of Maldives on March 16, 2023.