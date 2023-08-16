INEC Director of ICT present certified documents, including Form EC8A, Form EC8B, during the tribunal sitting

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a significant development at the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Tribunal, proceedings took an intriguing turn as the lead counsel for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr JS Okutepa, introduced the first witness of the day.

The witness, the Director of ICT at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was summoned to present critical documents pertinent to the election.

The pivotal documents included a certified copy of Form EC8A, which contained electoral records from affected polling units in Lafia Local Government Area. Assuring the court of his availability whenever required, the INEC Director of ICT received no objections from the respondents – INEC, APC, and Engr AA Sule.

Dr Okutepa proceeded with a strategic presentation, tendering the Form EC8A documents for all 13 local government areas in Nasarawa state. Additionally, he submitted a certified copy of the manual, Regulations, and Guidelines for the 2023 General Elections. Notably, a set of certified true copies of Form EC8B, totaling seven, were also tendered.

Highlighting a critical point in his case, Dr Okutepa appealed to the tribunal, revealing that he had one final star witness prepared to testify. With this, he formally closed the PDP’s case and expressed his readiness for the final address.

The tribunal adjourned the proceedings to resume on August 17, 2023. The turn of events has heightened anticipation among observers, as the tribunal delves further into the case