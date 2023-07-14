By Henry Umahi

Former Governor of Abia State and ex-Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, recently inaugurated a -250 capacity restaurant in highbrow Wuse 2 area of Abuja. Called Tastia Restaurant, Bakery and Cafe, it is believed to be the biggest food court in Abuja, if not Nigeria.

It is owned by Chief Kester Agwu, who operates six other restaurants and lounge in Abuja and Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

In this interview with Saturday Sun, Agwu explained his management style, marketing strategy, relationship with over 1000 staff and challenges of doing business in Nigeria.

What do you consider your cutting-edge? Why should people come to Tastia Restaurant to eat instead of going elsewhere?

Just as our name implies, we provide the best of food and we provide the best of services. We have variety going for us. You know, for food, what is most important is the taste and the quality of the food. And we have all of that going for us.

What influenced the choice of the name and how did you venture into all this?

I coined the name Tastia from taste. Before venturing into the food industry, I used to run a lounge. That was about 12 years ago in Gwarimpa area of Abuja. But along the line, we had issues with development control and the place was demolished. Then I had a restaurant inside the lounge. I later found out that with restaurant, you have peace of mind.

From there, I just decided to do a restaurant instead of doing lounge or doing club business. I started the lounge business in 2012 and I started the restaurant in 2016 in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. My first restaurant was in Abakaliki, Vegas Restaurant and Bakery.

The place I started Tastia, I used to have Vegas Food Store but I found out that the place is in front of the market in Gwarimpa. So, most people would come to my place, park their vehicles and cross over to go and do their shopping. After running the place for about one year and six months, I just decided to shut down. When I got inspiration from the Holy Spirit to turn that place to a restaurant, that was when I decided to do a restaurant there. It was supposed to be Vegas Restaurant and Bakery but because on that road, I’ve heard Vegas Resorts and Lounge and the Vegas Food Store, so I decided there is no need having another Vegas. That was why I decided to change the name. So, we came up with Tastia.

How has the journey been thus far?

For Tastia, we have seven branches and for Vegas we have one. We have over 1000 staff. The journey hasn’t been easy but we thank God. It has to do with God. God has been our strength all the way because it has not been easy dealing with staff and government levies, among others. But we thank God for where we are today. We are putting in our best and enjoying the grace of God.

How would you describe your management style?

So far, I’ve had very wonderful staff that have been working with me since inception. They’ve been my backbone. One good thing is that I have good working relationship with all my staff. Apart from the fact that we pay them well, one thing we do is that we reach out to as many as them that have issues. We try to sort out some of the challenges they have in the home front and all that. I think based on that, they try as much as possible to put in their best at all times.

What is your marketing strategy?

We go out to do marketing; we have a marketing team. Again, we have a huge customer base. Based on the taste of our food and the quality of our food, our customers help us in spreading the good news. We also do outdoor catering for weddings, parties and other events. We have a quality control department that makes sure every food that comes out meets standard.

Could you please share your upbringing and journey into business?

I read Political Science Education at the University of Uyo. Before then, I got a diploma in International Relations. It was a two-year programme. I completed my studies in 2002 and in 2003, I ventured into business. I have an elder brother that resides in the USA and he had contacts in China that brings in bras in containers and supplies to Lagos and other places.

After doing it for some month, I found out it was not something I could do. I told my brother and I decided to go into clothing. My first trip to China was in April 2003 and I started bringing in clothes, shoes and all that. From there, we grew Anan World Boutique to about 15 outlets in Abuja. Anan World used to be the biggest fashion store in Abuja.

But you know how business can be in Nigeria. Because of the exchange rate, the clothing line was no longer attractive. So, I had to quit halfway and decided to do other things. I opened the lounge and ventured into restaurants. So, our brands are Tastia, Anan World, Vegas and Ballers Lounge in Abakaliki.

How do you supervise these businesses?

I have managers who do all that and I have a general manager who reports to me as well.

What challenges have you had and what kept you going?

Though I may have had challenges, I don’t allow them to weigh me down and I don’t take them to heart. One thing I have going for me is that I always tell myself I must succeed whatever it is. I don’t really see them as challenges, anyway. I see them as part of growing my brand. I see it as part of the lifestyle or experience. So, it makes me not dwell on it; it makes me not to think about them when they come. I just see it as part of life, that it is a phase and it must come to pass.

Tastia is said to be the biggest restaurant in Abuja. How true is that?

Yes, it is the biggest restaurant in Abuja, if it’s not the biggest in Nigeria. It has a sitting capacity of 250 persons at a go and I have not come across any restaurant that is as big as what we have here in Nigeria. Apart from that, we have the biggest variety of food anywhere in Nigeria today. We serve Nigerian and continental cuisines. We spent over N500 million; in fact, close to N600 million to put this place together. This doesn’t include the building. It’s just the equipment. This is our newest one. The most interesting thing is that our prices are pocket-friendly and that’s part of the reason we have a huge customer base. We are not greedy. We give the best and our prices are good.

How do you address the issue of power supply?

Part of the challenges we face is poor power supply. There are days when we may not even have power supply and it can be crazy, knowing the price of diesel today. We have a generator that takes 725 litres per time. So, power issue, especially around this area, can be very challenging.

What do you think government can do for business owners to help cushion the effect of such challenges? Again, have you encountered any instances of multiple taxation within your operations?

One of our challenges is dealing with the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) when it comes to taxation. We have about 26 different AMAC bodies that come for taxes. Apart from those ones, you have fake ones that still come. So, if you add the original ones to the fake ones, which are double of the original ones, you may have up to 70 different AMAC bodies coming to visit your store. Sometimes, you may fall into the hands of the fake ones and you pay them. At the end of the day, when the main people come they will insist that you pay your bill. So, it’s a very big problem. I think government has been trying to see how to deal with the problem but it has not been easy. Dealing with the AMAC officials can be crazy, and they can disrupt businesses I know for sure that they helped to close down a lot of businesses in this city, which is too bad. Part of what government can do is stabilise the power supply and reduce Value Added Tax (VAT), which at 12.5 per cent is high. When customers come to eat and after eating you add the 12.5 percent, they feel very bad. Some of them may not come back. I think these are some of the things government needs to do. Furthermore, the government should consider providing loans and grants with low interest rates, as the current rates from banks are too high. This support would greatly benefit businesses like ours and stimulate growth in the industry.

What advice would you give to aspiring young men and women who might wish to enter this business? What are some common pitfalls they should avoid?

First, they should know what they want. It’s something you should be passionate about because the food thing is not a venture one can simply wake up and jump into. You have to have a passion for it. And you have to be involved in the business. It is a business you must get involved in. It’s not a business that you will just open and hand over to someone and come in at intervals to see what is going on. It’s a business you must get involved in because if you don’t they will make mistakes.

God has been good to you. So, in what ways have you been giving back to the society?

We give a lot to the society. We do a lot of giveaways. I have over 40 persons under my scholarship scheme. We give out to the less privileged as the Holy Spirit directs. Giving back to the community is an integral part of our mission, and we are involved in numerous other acts of generosity as well.

Did you receive formal culinary training?

Yes, I am currently enrolled in a one year diploma programme at Red Dish Culinary School, in Abuja. The training I am undergoing there is providing me with valuable culinary skills and knowledge. I believe that investing in professional education is essential for further developing my abilities and advancing my career in the culinary business.

You said that you produce your own water, juice and many other things in-house. What informed that decision?

The reason is that we are very careful with what we do. We want to control the quality of what we serve our customers, particularly fruit juice and water. So, if anything happens, we will know what really happened and how to deal with it. In other words, we want to be in complete control of what we offer our clients. Ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality for our customers is our passion.

How do you balance work and recreation?

For me, it’s not just work, work, work. I play football. I go to school and I go to club. I balance my lifestyle. As I said earlier, I have capable hands who help me to do a lot of things. So, the whole workload is not just on me.