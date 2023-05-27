From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta has advised President-elect, Bola Tinubu to ensure his administration builds a prosperous and united Nigeria.

He gave the advise Saturday, while delivering the lead speech as guest speaker at the inaugural lecture preceding the swearing-in of Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

While Tinubu was not present at the lecture, titled: “title- Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development”, Kenyatta emphasised the importance of transcending from tactical politics and adopting the role of Nigeria’s vision bearer.

He stressed that as the President, Tinubu must lead and unite all citizens, regardless of whether or not they supported him during the election process.

The former president of Kenya,

also encouraged Tinubu to surround himself with voices that challenge his own, and to reach out to those who may feel aggrieved in order to build a stronger nation together.

He highlighted the importance of overcoming negative ethnicity, religious discrimination, and corruption, and expressed his hope that Nigeria would emerge from this transition ready to take on the world stage.

Overall, Kenyatta’s speech was a call for unity and progress, and a reminder that while elections may divide us, leadership must bring us together.

He said: “The contest is now over. And the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria now begins.

“Upon assuming the office of president you would be wise to transcend from the tactical politics of an election and assume your role as Nigeria’s vision bearer. This will demand a complete overhaul of the adversarial mindset that we as politicians are conditioned to embrace during the electoral process.

“As President, you must learn very quickly to lead those who do not love you and those who love you with equal passion and commitment because you are now the father of all.

“Your Excellency, when countries are in election mode, the people and its leaders are more divided than ever, and boxed into their various sectarian and partisan interests. However, when you are the head of state, and you take command of the country’s armed forces, you become the embodiment of the sum total of the many different ethnic groups, religions that make up your country, and you become the symbol of unity. Indeed, you become the face of Nigeria.

“I encourage you, to surround yourself with the voices of those who will counterbalance the hardliners that feel entitled to a piece of your office, you will lose nothing and gain everything by reaching out across the political, ethnic and religious lines.

“To those who may feel aggrieved by your victory in one way or another, please allow them to exhale and be part of your vision for a greater Nigeria.

“It is my hope and my prayer that the lessons from across the continent will give you the resolve to walk the difficult path overcoming those three enemies.

“I started by mentioning the three enemies of nationhood negative ethnicity, religious discrimination and corruption. As your fellow African, I look forward to a Nigeria that emerges from this transition, ready to flex and fight for its rightful place on the global stage with both hands at the ready.”