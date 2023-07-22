The fortune of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State dwindled further when one of its strongest leaders and member, Dr. (Mrs) Kema Chikwe, endorsed the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma for another term while announcing her retirement from partisan politics.

Speaking at the 6th Anniversary of the Women Leadership Institute (WLI), a body she formed to mentor women in politics and other ventures, in Abuja at the weekend, Chikwe endorsed Governor Uzodimma for re-election and announced her decision to quit partisan politics.

She said Governor Uzodimma has lived up to public expectations in office with regard to his programmes and projects that are both people-oriented and life changing.

In her address to the gathering of distinguished personalities, which included Governor Uzodimma, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, former PDP National Vice Chairman (South East), Nze Fidelis Ozikwukwu Chukwu, among other key national political figures across party lines, Chikwe reminded the audience of her foray into partisan politics.

The Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Uzodimma, Oguwike Nwachuku, in press statement said that Chikwe in her address recalled that she held notable political positions, including former Aviation Minister, former PDP National Women Leader and Board of Trustees member, former Ambassador of Nigeria to the Ireland and former chairman of Board of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), among others.

Chikwe was a rallying point for major political activities, both nationally and in Imo State, where she became a strong ally of key PDP figures like Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu among others, until recently.

On what her associates described as “based on principle”, Chikwe not long ago parted ways with Ihedioha and got more inclined towards Sen. Anyanwu, the PDP National Secretary and candidate for the Imo State governorship election in November 11, 2023.