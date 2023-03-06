Mr Kelvin Chibuzor Chukwu, younger brother of late Oyibo Chukwu, has been elected to be the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Enugu East Senatorial Zone in the March 11 rescheduled senatorial election.

It would be recalled that Barr. Oyibo Chukwu was allegedly assassinated by unknown assailants along Amaechi-Agbani Road within Enugu metropolis at about 7:20p.m. on Feb. 22 barely two days to the elections on Feb. 25

Kelvin Chukwu defeated his rivals, Mr Uchenna Ogbodo, Mr Chinedu Nneji and Chief Christian Onyeni with 223 votes, to emerge.

Announcing the results in the presence of two Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers on Sunday in Enugu, the National Vice Chairman (South-East) of Labour Party, Chief Innocent Okeke, said that Chukwu scored 223 votes and his rivals did not score any vote.

Okeke, therefore, declared Kelvin Chukwu the new flag bearer of the Labour Party for Enugu East senatorial polls, scheduled for March 11.

Earlier, the Chairman, Labour Party in Enugu State, Chief Casmir Agbo, praised the 231 delegates drawn from the 77 wards in Enugu East Senatorial zone, for their resilience and support.

The Member-elect, Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Chimaobi Atu, expressed joy that the delegates unanimously elected Chukwu to fly the party’s flag on behalf of his late elder brother, Oyibo Chukwu, gruesomely murdered few days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Responding, Kelvin Chukwu promised to fulfill all the dreams of his late brother and make Enugu East Senatorial Zone people proud.

He added that the family is yet to recover from how their elder brother was gruesomely shot and burnt alongside his personal aide. (NAN)