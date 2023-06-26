From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Uchenna Agu, has urged elected office holders to fulfill their campaign promises to maintain the trust repossessed in them by the electorate.

The cleric made the call in a sermon at St. John’s Catholic Parish, Ibagwa-Ani, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State during the Thanksgiving Mass and Reception for Chidi Obetta, member, Representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency.

“The promises you made to the electorates during your electioneering campaign is what made the people choose and voted you to power. You must fulfill these promises to maintain the trust, confidence, and respect the people have in you.

“As a leader and a public office holder you must have compassion and sympathy for the people, feel what they are feeling at all times, and have it in mind that the masses are waiting for good infrastructures and positive and favourable economic turnaround which you promised them during the campaign,” he said.

The priest urged the people to always support and pray for their leaders, describing Obetta as “a very good person who has empowered so many people as well as created job opportunities for many youths through his business empires.”

Obetta thanked the constituents for their prayers and support assuring that he would stick to his campaign promises as well as attract democracy dividends to the area.

“I thank the good people of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency for their love and support to me before and after the last general election. I want to reassure you all that I will not disappoint on my campaign promises, my doors will always be open to take your concerns.

“I also thank you all for joining me to show Almighty God my deep appreciation for not just giving us victory but guiding and protecting us throughout the campaign period,” he said.