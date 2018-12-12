Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, has lauded the present administration on its relentless fight against corruption in Nigeria and its reforms in the power sector.

Dr. Gwamna, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Gombe State, made this known to newsmen in the state capital, on Tuesday.

According to him, “The major challenge that if ignored will continue to hamper the growth and development of Nigeria, is corruption.

“Fighting corruption is a landmark achievement because it ensured that money meant for governance is not diverted.”

“Corruption has been our major challenge and by fighting it, the current administration is protecting the future that is why our external reserve has risen to nearly 43 billion dollars’’ he stated

Dr. Gwamna stressed that the reforms in the power sector in the last three years, which has added 3000MW to the national, is encouraging, adding that Nigeria would have resolved the challenge of power if the PDP administration had done what the APC is doing today.

“An administration that has empowered over 500,000 youths with N30, 000 monthly, given thousands of old persons N5,000 monthly stipends, paid pension arrears to those who were abandoned deserves commendation.”

The APC chieftain advised youths to make sure they vote APC in Gombe State, noting that Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, their candidate in the state, is credible and qualified enough to deliver the goods.

He charged Nigerians to vote based on the dividends of democracy as delivered by the current administration, adding, ‘‘If we return the APC into power, President Buhari will consolidate on the gains on ground.

“I also advise voters to vote their conscience as many politicians from opposition parties have earmarked money to buy votes before and during elections.