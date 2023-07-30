From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Eng Muhammad Umar Zauro, the district head of Zauro (Ubankasan Zauro) who passed away recently.

Zainab described the late district head of Zauro as a peace loving father, she prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, have mercy on him and grants him Aljannah Firdausi.

Press Secretary to the Governor’s Wife, Hajia Khadija Saadu stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to her, “The Wife of the Governor also sympathized with the entire people of Zauro over the recent rainstorm that affects over one hundred houses in the town and prayed to Almighty Allah to safeguard and protect the future reoccurrence.

“Speaking on behalf of the people of Zauro, Alhaji Sani Hukuman Zauro appreciated the visit of Hajia Zainab Nasare.

“He equally thanked her husband the Executive Governor of Kebbi state, His Excellency Dr. Nasir Idris for his quick response by providing immediate relief to the victims whose their houses were destroyed by the rainstorm, he therefore prayed for a successful tenure of this administration.”